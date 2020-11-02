Washtenaw Community College, teachers union agree to contract extensions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Washtenaw Community College and the Washtenaw Community College Education Association (WCCEA) teachers union have agreed to one-year extensions for two current contracts.

The extensions delay contract renegotiations for both the WCCEA master agreement and the part-time adjunct teaching contract until 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The contract extensions were unanimously ratified by the WCC Board of Trustees at its October meeting last week. They include a 1.5% annual salary increase for all faculty, an amount that matches an increase for independent staff approved by the Board of Trustees earlier in 2020.

In a release from the Ann Arbor college, WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca thanked faculty.

“Our faculty spent hours upon hours learning new skill sets and developing lessons on a new learning platform,” Bellanca said in the release.

"We were and are able to continue to offer quality academic programs and services during this trying time because of their collaboration and commitment to our students, the community, and to their colleagues in different roles across campus.

“The challenges that COVID-19 have generated appear to be far from over, so I appreciate that the college can continue to direct all of its focus on overcoming these challenges," she said.

Almost 70 percent of union membership voted, according to WCCEA President Dr. Julie Kissel, who said that support was “overwhelmingly positive.”