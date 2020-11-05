Run for a good cause for Shelter Association of Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – Since the coronavirus broke out in Michigan, the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County has served more than 600 homeless individuals, providing temporary shelter, case management and housing.

For the first time ever, the Shelter Association is hosting the Hustle for Housing virtual 5K. Participants in the fundraiser can complete the route anywhere with anyone.

“You can join us in this event by walking, running, pushing a stroller, walking a dog, rollerblading, skateboarding, hiking, or you can be creative,” read a news release. “The goal is to have fun and help us continue to end homelessness one person at a time.”

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and participants are encouraged to sign up in teams to enjoy a socially distant outdoor 5K.

All proceeds will go toward the Shelter Association’s COVID-19 relief fund. Tickets are $25 per person.

To register, click here.

For more information, visit the event’s website and Facebook page.