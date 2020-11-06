Washtenaw County seniors to receive free food at pop-up event Nov. 18

YPSILANTI, Mich. – On Wednesday, Nov. 18, seniors in Washtenaw County can pick up boxes of free food at a drive-thru event in Ypsilanti.

From noon to 2 p.m., the Area Agency on Aging 1-B (AAA 1-B) will distribute approximately 400 boxes of food to community members age 60 and older.

Each food box will contain nonperishable items, including canned vegetables and meat, rice, pasta and peanut butter. Recipe guides will also be included in the boxes to help community members create meals.

Boxes will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis at the distribution site at 301 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti.

Drivers will stay in their cars and boxes will be placed into cars for contactless pickup.

Family members of older adults are able to pick up a food box on their behalf.

Food for the event was secured through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Food Bank Council of Michigan and Gleaner’s Community Food Bank.

Community members with questions can call AAA 1-B Information and Assistance phone line at 800-852-7795.

The Area Agency on Aging 1-B is an Ann Arbor-based nonprofit serving over730,000 older adults, caretakers and people with disabilities in Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, and Washtenaw counties.