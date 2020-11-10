Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify Ann Arbor vandals

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is attempting to identify three people who vandalized the 22nd Circuit Court building in downtown Ann Arbor around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The vandals appear to be two white men and one white woman, according to a post on the WCSO Facebook page. One of the men has waist-length dreadlocks.

Graffiti was left on the building at 101 E. Huron St.

Community members with information about the individuals or the graffiti tag should contact Detective Jamie Stitt of WCSO at 734-973-4395 or at stittj@washtenaw.org.

Submit tips anonymously by calling 734-973-7711.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!