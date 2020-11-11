University of Michigan Museum of Natural History reopens to students, faculty, staff

ANN ARBOR – Miss going to museums? If you work or study at the University of Michigan and are a valid Mcard holder then you’re in luck.

The U-M Museum of Natural History just reopened to students, faculty and staff with special hours on Fridays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Guests are asked to bring a valid Mcard and to follow the museum’s COVID-19 safety protocols:

Arriving to the museum

Complete the U-M health screening on the day of your visit. Have the “completed” screen (or screenshot) ready to show.

Swipe your valid Mcard at the host desk.

Wear a face mask anywhere on the University of Michigan campus including indoors and outside. Masks must cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly. No vented face coverings are permitted.

Maintain a social distance of at least one puma statue (six feet) from other visitors.

In the museum

All museum staff members will be wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

All visitors must wear a face mask at all times while in the museum.

The coatroom is not available.

You can access a digital map of the museum here.

Social distancing is required and will be enforced.

High-touch surfaces will be cleaned throughout the day, and hand sanitizing stations will be available at several locations. Nevertheless, please avoid touching exhibits.

Disposable tools for touching screens will be provided.

The elevator has limited capacity due to social distancing. For those who can, using stairs is encouraged.

Photo: Michelle Andonian

Due to the pandemic, the museum will allow for 25% of its regular capacity at any given time.

The museum remains closed to the general public.

The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is in the Biological Sciences Building at 1105 N. University Ave.

