Help direct Ann Arbor’s future budget and spending

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Should the City spend more on street repairs and maintenance, or more on pedestrian safety and affordable housing?

Now is the time to share your opinions on what you consider to be a priority.

Through an online-only survey, community members can help city staff and Ann Arbor City Council members develop a budget and decide spending priorities for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

The priority-based budget survey, conducted by The National Research Center, aims to collect meaningful input from a broad range of individuals living in and around Tree Town, according to a social media post by the City of Ann Arbor.

Feedback and opinions will be accepted until Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The survey takes between 15-20 minutes to complete. It is currently available in English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese.

Find the different surveys below:

• English Survey: https://polco.us/sac754

• Simplified Chinese: https://polco.us/s27cbd

• Spanish: https://polco.us/scb0eb

