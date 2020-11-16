Boy Scouts help Ann Arbor food drive set single-day collection record

ANN ARBOR – Members of Boy Scout Troop 27 of St. Francis Parish helped the St. Francis Parish Food Drive break its single-day collection record on Saturday.

According to event coordinator and Troop 27 alumnus Zach Damon, Troop 27 collected 591 bags and boxes of food and personal items -- enough to help over 100 local families.

Members of the National Eagle Scout Association NESA Alumni of Michigan were also on site over the weekend.

The donations were delivered on Sunday to Hope Clinic, Catholic Social Services at Northside Community Center, Foundations Preschool of Ann Arbor and Corpus Christi Parish in Detroit.

All year long, the church collects non-perishable foods from its members and from local residents. Non-perishable foods can be brought to Mass each week, or delivered anytime to the wooden drop box near the church’s main entrance.

According to the St. Francis Parish Food Drive website, the most needed items include: canned soups, peanut butter and jam, or any lunch foods, canned tuna or salmon, protein bars, cereal, macaroni and cheese box mix, noodles, spaghetti sauce, spices like: oregano, garlic powder, etc.

Those who would like to volunteer to deliver goods once a month can sign up on the website.

According to Washtenaw County’s food rescue program Food Gatherers, its 170 network partners have reported a 30-300% increase in community members seeking food assistance since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March. Additionally, 40% of those who requested assistance had never used a food pantry before.

