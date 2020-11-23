Whip Jams video series showcases Ann Arbor musicians

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Debuting in December, a new video series will showcase interviews and live performances from talented Michigan musicians.

Hosted by Ann Arbor native Nadim Azzam, Whip Jams features musical artists representing various genres and locations around Michigan.

In each episode of season one, shot before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Azzam drives guests around as they discuss music and belt out their best tunes.

“We’re surrounded by so many incredible artists that deserve to be heard and fans that want to discover new music, but there’s an overwhelming amount of content to sift through. Our goal is to find the best and share it with our community,” said Azzam in a release.

“We wanted to provide a platform that empowers artists to connect with fans in a fun way. Some of the best conversations I’ve ever had were in a car, and our team felt that the informal setting allowed for interesting conversations.”

Season one interviews include Ann Arbor musicians Ki5, Mirror Monster and Dani Darling; Flint-based D. Vaughn the Illest; and Pariis Noel from Detroit.

Watch the Whip Jams season one trailer below.

Find more information about Whip Jams on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.