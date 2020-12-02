Red meter bags now designate quick pickup parking spaces in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Need to quickly pick something up from a downtown shop but don’t want to pay for parking? You don’t have to.

Red meter bags now indicate which parking spaces in the downtown area are designated free, 15-minute curbside carryout spaces.

The parking spaces were set aside in March by Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority as a way to help patrons and delivery drivers for restaurants and retailers pick up and drop off orders in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The new bags and signage are labeled with “no parking, 15-minute loading/unloading.”

“This necessary change preserves spaces for the intended purpose of free, short-term parking, in support of the curbside carryout service many restaurants and retailers are relying on, and enables enforcement of the 15-minute parking limit,” said the city of Ann Arbor in its December newsletter.

Tickets may be given out to drivers misusing the spaces.

Previously, orange meter bags were used to designate the curbside parking spots.