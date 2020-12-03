2020 Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival holds virtual author events in December

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year, the Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival has gone virtual for its 33rd festival.

Held annually in the fall, the book festival celebrates Jewish authors and their contributions to literature. It is organized by the Jewish Community Center of Ann Arbor and supported by the Jewish Federation of Ann Arbor.

In 2020, 25 authors are presenting 22 different books at the multiple-week festival, including New York Times Bestselling author Howard Blum and local authors Andrei Markovits and Kenneth Garner.

Most of the virtual author events are free and open to the public, according to the festival’s website.

Each event has a limit of 100 participants so community members need to register in advance. Registration is available on each event page.

Find the current schedule here.

Here’s which events you can still register for:

Dec. 3

Dan Peres, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Jason Rosenthal, 4-6 p.m.

Dec. 4

Jonathan Kaufman, 2:30-4 p.m.

Dec. 5

Tovah Feldshuh, 7-9 p.m.

Dec. 7

Danielle Renov, 2:30-4 p.m.

Dec. 8

Raffi Berg, 2:45-4 p.m.

Dec. 9

Maurice Samuels, 1:30-3 p.m.

Dec. 10

Andrei Markovits and Kenneth Garner, 7-9p.m.

Dec. 11

Liel Leibovitz, Stephanie Butnick and Mark Oppenheimer, 8-9:30 p.m.

Dec. 13

Miriam Udel, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

David Schoenbaum, 7-9 p.m.

Dec. 14

Myla Goldberg, 1-3 p.m.

Eshkol Nevo, 4-6 p.m.

Dec. 15

David Hopen, 1-3 p.m.

Sarah Stein, 7-9 p.m.

Dec. 16

Steven Levy, 7-9 p.m.

Dec. 17

Esther Safran Foer, 1-3 p.m.

Jonathan Sarna, 8-9:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

Cleo Stiller, 1-3p.m.

Andrew Blauner, 7-9 p.m.

Dec. 22

Uri Adoni, 1-3 p.m.