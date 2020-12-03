University of Michigan alumna Rohini Kosoglu named to VP-elect Kamala Harris’ White House staff

University of Michigan alumna Rohini Kosoglu has been named to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ White House senior staff.

Kosoglu will serve as domestic policy advisor to the Vice President. She previously served as a legislative aide to Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Here is the announcement from the Biden-Harris Transition team on Thursday:

Rohini Kosoglu currently serves as Senior Advisor to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Biden-Harris Transition Team and previously served as Senior Advisor on the Biden-Harris Campaign. Before that, she was a Spring 2020 resident fellow at the Institute of Politics at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Kosoglu has a dedicated career in public service and was the first South Asian American woman to serve as Chief of Staff in the United States Senate. She served as Vice-President Elect Harris’ Chief of Staff for her Senate office and later for her presidential campaign. Before that, she was Policy Director for U.S. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, where she oversaw economic, health care and budget issues. She has negotiated several bipartisan bills into law and served as a senior health care advisor during the drafting and passage of the Affordable Care Act. She also previously served as a legislative aide to U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan. Originally from New Jersey, Kosoglu is a graduate of the University of Michigan and George Washington University and is a mother to three young children.

“Serving as my Domestic Policy Advisor will be Rohini Kosoglu, who is not only an expert on some of the most important issues facing the American people, but also one of my closest and most trusted aides from the Senate and presidential campaign,” reads a statement from Harris.

Kosoglu received a B.A. in English from the University of Michigan.

