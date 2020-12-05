4 gifts ideas for things you can only get in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s that time of year when families and friends are shopping for their loved ones (and their 2020 pod). This year, shoppers are looking for gifts that are comforting, come from the heart and support local businesses.

It may be a tall order but Tree Town businesses are here to help.

Here are 4 Ann Arbor gift ideas:

FOR THE COFFEE FIEND

Ann Arbor has become synonymous with locally-owned and operated coffee shops, many of which use their own roasts. Grab a bag of Lobster Butter Love from RoosRoast, whole beans from 19 Drips’ partnering Ethiopian farmers, or holiday boxes full of beans and coffee stuff from Vertex Coffee Roasters.

FOR ART LOVERS

Tree Town is full of art. From local artists to design studios, it’s easy to find something artsy for even the most discerning critic. Take a look at festive tiles from Motawi Tileworks, ceramics and mixed media sculptures from the Gutman Gallery or paintings and prints from the Ann Arbor Art Center.

FOR THE AT-HOME BARTENDER

Whether it’s beer, wine, mead, canned cocktails or spirits, Ann Arbor’s got it. Order specialty canned cocktails from The Last Word, Michigan-made whiskey from Ann Arbor Distilling Company, craft beer from HOMES or four-packs of mead from Bløm Meadworks.

FOR THE JEWELRY COLLECTOR

Looking for something that will twinkle in the glow of holiday lights? Jewelry is always a surprising gift, and locally-sold jewelry is even better. Thistle & Bess owner Diana Marsh unveiled her own collection back in August. Abracadabra Jewelry and Gem Gallery has been selling artisan jewelry in A2 for 45 years -- this year it’s also thanked frontline workers with giveaways.

Looking for more local businesses to support? Check out our Small Biz Saturday series for features on Ann Arbor’s small businesses.