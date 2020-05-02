Abracadabra Jewelry hosts jewelry, giftcards giveaway for frontline workers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Abracadabra Jewelry and Gem Gallery in downtown Ann Arbor is showing its support for frontline workers through a weekly jewelry and gift card giveaway.

Every Friday at 7 p.m., the jewelry store announces a new winner through its social media pages.

Community members can submit nominations for frontline workers through the Abracadabra Facebook and Instagram accounts. Individuals working in a frontline industry, like individuals working in hospitals or grocery stores, are eligible.

Winners can choose between finished pieces by artists at the Ann Arbor business or choose a gift card for future purchases.

Abracadabra co-owner Katherine Lesse said that the giveaway was the jewelry business’ way of giving back to those helping others.

“We were like, ‘well, we don’t have cash, but we have finished jewelry. We could be giving that away,’” said Lesse.

There has been an enthusiastic response to the weekly giveaway and that stories have poured in about frontline workers according to Lesse. She said that stories of those working in frontline industries deserve to be heard and they deserve recognition for the work they are doing.

“There’s no better nominee than another, ”said Lesse. “There’s no real criteria for being chosen as a winner because we feel like they [the nominees] all are. We wish we could give them all something but what we can do is give them a platform to have people know who they are and what they’re doing.”

Winners of the giveaway are randomly chosen.

Pieces available to the winners are donated from the collective of jewelers associated with Abracadabra, and the shop is adding in giftcards for those who prefer to choose their own pieces.

“We are just incredibly grateful for these people that are working so incredibly hard for everyone else and putting themselves at risk. We just want to recognize it and say ‘thank you,’” said Lesse.

The giveaway started on April 17.

Although it is offering the weekly giveaway, the downtown shop has been impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic. Lesse does worry about how her business but that the business is determined to reinvent how it operates.

The business has been operating for 45 years and has moved to curbside pick up for customers ordering jewelry. Lesse anticipates that the store will open by appointment-only for safety reasons once Michigan businesses are allowed to reopen.