Ann Arbor dispensary starts fundraiser for Humane Society of Huron Valley

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cloud Cannabis is partnering up with the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) to help homeless animals in Washtenaw County.

Between Dec. 3-23, the marijuana dispensary will donate 3 percent of its Ann Arbor store sales to the Washtenaw County humane society. The company will also donate an additional $1 per product sold thanks to partnerships with cannabis brands Kaneh Co., Mitten Extracts, Platinum Vapes and True North.

Donations made through the December fundraiser will go towards food, shelter and medical care needed by HSHV animals as they await adoption, according to a press release.

The fundraiser marks the launch Cloud Cannabis’ Cloud Cares program, which will donate to organizations near its Ann Arbor and Muskegon stores.

“Giving back to the community is part of the Cloud Cannabis brand mission, and we believe in creating happier and healthier communities by supporting those in need,” said co-founder John McLeod in the release.

“It’s been a challenging year for so many businesses and nonprofits. Nevertheless, we feel it’s our duty to support the Washtenaw County community. We hope people will join us in our mission this December to raise funds for the Humane Society of Huron Valley.”

Laura Crouch, an HSHV development and marketing specialist, added that the humane society was grateful for the donations as many of its in-person fundraisers were canceled in 2020.

Customers that make purchases during the fundraising campaign will be entered into a Cloud Cares raffle. Three winners will be chosen on Dec. 23 who will receive in-store credit totaling $600.

Cloud Cannabis opened its Ann Arbor store, located at 1760 Plymouth Road, in October. It currently offers curbside purchases for medical and recreational use.

The store is open from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Sundays.

