Giving Tuesday: 27 Michigan charities who deserve your donation

DETROIT – Giving Tuesday is upon us and the season of charitable giving is in full swing.

Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

Since its inaugural year in 2012, #GivingTuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy with events throughout the year and a growing catalog of resources.

So, if you're looking to donate to a local charity, here are some options:

ACCESS: ACCESS has been serving the community for more than 47 years. Founded by a group of dedicated volunteers in 1971 out of a storefront in Dearborn’s impoverished south end, ACCESS was created to assist the Arab immigrant population adapt to life in the United States.

ACLU of Michigan: Since its founding in 1920, the American Civil Liberties Union has led the fight to conserve our most precious liberties. The ACLU of Michigan was officially established in 1959.

Art Road: Art Road Nonprofit is the only 501c3 Nonprofit in Michigan actively bringing art class back into schools for the entire school year as part of the regular curriculum.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan: Since 1926, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan has provided high quality programs for young persons in our community. Today, they serve over 15,000 children and young adults every year through our many programs and events.

Camp Casey: Camp Casey is a 501(c)(3) non-profit horseback riding organization for children with cancer and rare blood disorders. Through generous donations and compassionate volunteers, Camp Casey has spread the healing power of horses to Michigan families since 2004.

Capuchin Soup Kitchen: Founded in 1929, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen serves Metro Detroit by providing food, clothing, and human development programs to the people of our community.

Cass Community Social Services: Cass Community Social Services is a Detroit-based agency dedicated to providing food, housing, health services, and job programs.

Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan: Their mission is to provide and promote compassionate, personalized support to adults and children in Michigan affected by leukemia, lymphoma and other blood related disorders.

Covenant House Michigan: Covenant House Michigan is a sanctuary for young people who have nowhere to go. Kids who come to our doors have been abused and neglected, have slept on friends' couches or in abandoned buildings.

Detroit Creativity Project: The Detroit Creativity Project provides free improv programs to Detroit area students. Improv teaches a creative and collaborative approach to life.

Detroit Dog Rescue: Detroit Dog Rescue is focused on raising awareness for the plight of the forgotten, homeless and stray dogs of Detroit.

Detroit Historical Society: Since its founding in 1921, the Detroit Historical Society has been dedicated to ensuring that the history of our region is preserved so that current and future generations of metro Detroiters can better understand the people, places and events that helped shape our lives.

First Step: Since 1978, First Step has been working for peaceful families and safe communities in Wayne County, Michigan. First Step is the only non-profit agency in out-Wayne County providing comprehensive services for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Focus: HOPE: Focus: HOPE address the problems of hunger, economic disparity, inadequate education and racial divisiveness through its three primary programs.

Forgotten Harvest: They deliver 138,000 pounds of surplus food per day to local charities six days a week, providing families in need with fresh and nutritious food free of charge.

Freedom House Detroit: Freedom House Detroit is a temporary home for indigent survivors of persecution from around the world who are seeking asylum in the United States and Canada.

Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan: Headquartered in Detroit, Gleaners operates five distribution centers in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties and provides food to 499 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies throughout southeastern Michigan. In 2017, Gleaners distributed more than 42 million pounds of food to neighbors in need.

Grace Centers of Hope: Grace Centers of Hope was established in 1942. It is one of the largest faith-based residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities in southeast Michigan. Grace Centers of Hope (GCH) provides help and hope to those in need without any government funding.

HAVEN: HAVEN has helped domestic violence and sexual assault victims and their families escape abuse and create safer lives for over 40 years.

Healthy Detroit: Healthy Detroit is a 501(c)(3) public health organization dedicated to building a culture of healthy, active living in the city of Detroit.

The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW): THAW is a leading provider of utility assistance for Michigan residents in need.

Michigan Humane Society: The Michigan Humane Society, founded in 1877, is the oldest and largest nonprofit animal welfare organization in the state.

Mission A2: Officially incorporated in 2009, this non-profit organization is, fundamentally, a collaboration between the homeless, the previously homeless and those who have never experienced homelessness. M.I.S.S.I.O.N provides a comprehensive, ever-expanding suite of services that addresses the different needs of different homeless communities.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southeastern Michigan: RMHC Detroit opened in November of 1979, adjacent to the DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan, becoming the 11th Ronald McDonald House location to open. Since the opening of the Detroit house, locations have also opened in Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.

Rhonda Walker Foundation: The Rhonda Walker Foundation was founded in 2003 with a mission to empower inner city teen girls toward becoming strong confident, successful and moral future leaders.

United Way of Southeast Michigan: They work with public, private and nonprofit partners to improve lives and empower every family to succeed by uniting around education, economic prosperity and health — the cornerstones of a strong, equitable community.

Women's Center of Southeastern Michigan: The Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan is dedicated to the economic and emotional self-determination of women and families.

YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit: Supporting nearly 4,000 members who are working to achieve their healthy living goals in a safe, supportive way in our recently re-opened 7 locations, as well as meal distribution and virtual learning resources. More on how to donate here.

There are obviously countless others who deserve your donation. Use Charity Navigator for a more complete list.