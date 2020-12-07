35ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 32-year-old woman with disability

Amanda Marie Debruycker last seen Sunday in Scio Township

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Scio Township, Missing Person, Missing Person Alert, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Detroit
Amanda Marie Debruycker.
Amanda Marie Debruycker. (Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office)

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Amanda Marie Debruycker, who was last seen on Sunday.

According to an endangered missing person alert, Debruycker has a disability and left a group home at 4344 Eyrie Dr. at approximately 6:30 a.m.

She is described as 5 feet tall, 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas with a floral pattern.

Authorities suspect she may be in Detroit near Gratiot Ave.

Posted by Washtenaw Sheriff on Monday, December 7, 2020

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or 734-973-7711.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: