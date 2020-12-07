Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 32-year-old woman with disability

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Amanda Marie Debruycker, who was last seen on Sunday.
According to an endangered missing person alert, Debruycker has a disability and left a group home at 4344 Eyrie Dr. at approximately 6:30 a.m.
She is described as 5 feet tall, 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas with a floral pattern.
Authorities suspect she may be in Detroit near Gratiot Ave.
Posted by Washtenaw Sheriff on Monday, December 7, 2020
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or 734-973-7711.