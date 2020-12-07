Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 32-year-old woman with disability

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Amanda Marie Debruycker, who was last seen on Sunday.

According to an endangered missing person alert, Debruycker has a disability and left a group home at 4344 Eyrie Dr. at approximately 6:30 a.m.

She is described as 5 feet tall, 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas with a floral pattern.

Authorities suspect she may be in Detroit near Gratiot Ave.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or 734-973-7711.