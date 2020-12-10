Dashcam video shows arrest of man who tried to hit officers with car

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Two Ann Arbor police officers were nearly run down by a man who was aiming at them with his car, police said.

The dashcam video from police shows the night officers were called to a home on Stadium Boulevard.

Investigators said the officers were called because the 31-year-old man who lives there was behaving erratically. Laman’s family called police and said he was having a mental episode.

Benjamin Laman repeatedly tried to run the two officers down by chasing them around the home in his car, according to officials.

An officer pinned Laman’s car between his squad car and a steel gate. When officers tried to take Laman into custody, he fought kicking and screaming. Officers were able to get him into custody.

Watch the video above for the full report.