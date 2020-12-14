Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra to host first-ever virtual Holiday Pops concert

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will be streaming its annual Holiday Pops program for free this holiday season.

A²SO concertmaster Aaron Berofsky and his son Charles will be performing a series of festive holiday classics. The production will be professionally filmed and recorded at the historic First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor, and will feature holiday scenes around town.

The family-friendly production will be available for streaming on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Made possible by Bank of Ann Arbor and Tom and Debby McMullen, a minimum $50 donation per family is encouraged to help cover production costs.

To sign up for the free concert or to make a donation, visit tickets.a2so.com.

The virtual performances replaces the annual in-person program that takes place in Hill Auditorium.

Below is this year’s Holiday Pops program:

BACH Arioso

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

MOZART Adagio in E Major, K. 261

Selections from “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

White Christmas

Violinist Aaron Berofsky has toured extensively in North America and Europe as a soloist and chamber musician, appearing in renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Corcoran Gallery and L’Octogone.

An alumnus of the Julliard School, Berofsky is a Professor of Violin at the University of Michigan. He has served as A²SO’s concertmaster since 2003. This will be his fifteenth appearance as a soloist with the A²SO.

An Ann Arbor native, Charles Berofsky is currently studying piano as an undergraduate student at the Eastman School of Music. He has been playing piano since he was six years old and has also studied composition, harpsichord and organ.

Charles is an award-winning musician who has received several regional and national accolades, including first prize in the Chicago College of Performing Arts Young Composer Competition. A graduate of Huron High School, he has performed internationally in Italy and Canada.

This will be his third feature performance with the A²SO.