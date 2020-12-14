Man drives supplies from Ann Arbor to Lakota tribes in South Dakota during pandemic

ANN ARBOR – Kevin Leeser has been active in organizing donations of PPE since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and now that includes cleaning supplies.

Leeser, who launched Operation Face Shield Ann Arbor, recently donated 500 face shields to the Lakota people in South Dakota who have experienced high case numbers. After they asked for cleaning supplies for their quarantined members, Leeser decided to rally the local community to donate supplies, which he is delivering himself this week.

Leeser set off on Monday to South Dakota with a trailer full of donated supplies for what he’s calling “Operation Tatanka Nakicizin,” meaning “defending buffalo.”

He is delivering five-gallon buckets filled with sponges, paper towels, rubber gloves, Fantastic, dust brooms and pans, bleach wipes and more.

Read: Ann Arbor’s Operation Face Shield surpasses 50K donations

For those who wish to donate funds, tax deductible donations can still be made to “Operation Face Shield” via CashApp. Funds will be used toward gas and for heavy cleaning fluids like bleach as he approaches his destination.

Local businesses Jerusalem Garden and Stadium Hardware donated supplies over the weekend.

For more information, visit www.operationfaceshield.org.