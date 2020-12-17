U-M student, volunteer at Arbor Hospice to perform virtual concert on Christmas Eve

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan student and music volunteer at Arbor Hospice, Sherwin Navaz, will be performing a virtual piano concert on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m.

The concert will be shared via Watch Party on Arbor Hospice’s Facebook page as he shares his talents with the local community.

“As an Arbor Hospice music volunteer, Navaz brings comfort and peace to patients with serious and terminal illnesses,” read a news release. “Often, the sounds of his piano stir emotions and memories that otherwise feel like a lifetime away.”

U-M student Sherwin Navaz will be putting on a free virtual concert on Christmas Eve. (Arbor Hospice)

Navaz also studies music and cellular and molecular biology at the University of Michigan. In addition to his studies, he is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society.

Viewers on Christmas Eve can expect to hear a diverse selection of music, from Beethoven to Chopin and The Sound of Music to The Beatles.

To learn more about Arbor Hospice, visit www.arborhospice.org.