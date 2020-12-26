Pinball Pete’s in Ann Arbor to reopen Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – We hope you’ve been saving up your quarters.

Pinball and arcade game players can Ann Arbor’s historic arcade, Pinball Pete’s, between noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the businesses’ Facebook page, masks are required, hand sanitizer stations are posted throughout the store and machines are sanitized as they are used.

The South University Avenue arcade has occasionally been open at a reduced capacity over the course of the past few months, but like many businesses in the area it has struggled during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It recently started a GoFundMe account asking for donations to help it stay afloat.

The East Lansing Pinball Pete’s location will on January 1, 2021 with limited hours and capacity.

Pinball Pete’s is at 1214 S. University Ave.