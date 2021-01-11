Ann Arbor Rec & Ed offers new winter fitness, enrichment classes online

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Trying to stick to your 2021 resolution? Ann Arbor Public Schools Community Education & Recreation (Rec & Ed) can help with that.

During its winter term, Rec & Ed is offering a range of virtual fitness and enrichment classes so that community members can remain active and social while at home.

“Fitness is one of the best ways to get through tough times. Movement not only sustains and conditions the body, it also fortifies the mind by relieving pent up stress and anxiety. Moving your body in new ways improves muscle memory, balance, and cognitive recognition. It is a key ingredient to ensuring a person’s longevity,” said Rec & Ed fitness and yoga program supervisor Terry McNeely in a release.

“Rec & Ed is committed to offering opportunities to support people on their health journey and continue to build community, especially during the pandemic.”

Classes are available during the day, in the evening and on weekends.

Adult fitness classes include weight training, cardio drumming, zumba, dance yoga and pilates. Costs range from $29 to $115.

Teens and adults interested in trying out a fitness class for free can sign up for selected sessions of GROOVE, Family GROOVE, Feldenkrais Method, Intro to Yoga and Purposeful Movement.

Mini-term classes, which do not have as many sessions as normal classes, are also available.

Enrichment classes during this winter include learning to knit, introduction to photography, basic playwriting and private technology lessons, among others.

Costs range from $10 to $265.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.

Community members can register online at the Rec & Ed website, or by calling 734-994-2300 ext. 0 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.