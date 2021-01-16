Ann Arbor YMCA invites community to join nationwide wellness challenge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Feb. 1 receive motivational texts as part of the Ann Arbor YMCA’s latest wellness challenge.

For six weeks, community members can shake off winter blues with the free RESET challenge.

Collaborated on by YMCAs across the United States, RESET is intended to help participants transform themselves with activities, workouts and mini-challenges designed to cultivate a purpose-driven life.

“Take the challenge, have some fun and discover what it means to hit the RESET button,” says a release from the Y.

Participants do not need to be YMCA members and will receive three text messages a week.

They can join a Facebook community and hold themselves accountable with a printable tracking sheet available on the RESET website.

During the challenge participants over the age of 18, who are not Y members, will be able to use the downtown Ann Arbor facility three times for free, according to a release from Ann Arbor YMCA.

Text RESET to 844-608-9622 to join the free challenge.

For more information about RESET, visit www.annarborymca.org/reset/.

Related: Ann Arbor Rec & Ed offers new winter fitness, enrichment classes online