Annual Sustainability Forums series returns to Ann Arbor Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The City of Ann Arbor’s annual Sustainability Forums returns on Thursday with the first of five community discussions on sustainability-related topics.

Organized by the Office of Sustainability and Innovations, the monthly forums will be open to the public and held virtually through Zoom.

The five discussions will focus on food, green infrastructure, circular economy, waste reduction, energy production and a special topic that has yet to be announced. Each forum directly relates to the city’s A2ZERO sustainability framework to get to carbon neutrality by 2030.

At Thursday’s event, panelists from Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels, the Washtenaw Food Policy Council and DefaultVeg will present on how their work directly relates to closing the gap on food insecurity and promoting healthy diets.

The discussion and public Q&A will take place between 6-8 p.m.

Participating in the forums is free but pre-registration is required.

Here is the Sustainability Forums schedule and topics:

Jan. 25: food and food access

Feb. 24: forestry and green Infrastructure

March 24: waste reduction and circular economy (tentative)

TBD: energy production and use

Learn more about sustainability at www.a2gov.org/sustainability.