Relax on Wednesdays with virtual poetry courtesy of Crazy Wisdom Bookstore & Tea Room

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Trying to get away from your quarantine routine? Present some poetry or listen to an author give a live reading courtesy of Crazy Wisdom Bookstore & Tea Room.

With its second-floor tea room currently closed to visitors, the downtown Ann Arbor bookstore has been hosting informal poetry workshops and live readings through Zoom on Wednesday nights.

During workshops, participants share a poem for constructive feedback from community members. Workshops are held on the second Wednesday of each month and hosted by the Crazy Wisdom Poetry Circle.

Held on the fourth Wednesday of the month, live readings introduce audiences to the work of guest authors, essayists and poets. Readings are followed by open mic poetry readings from participants.

Here’s the current schedule:

Jan. 27 - Hedy Habra

Feb. 24 - Patricia Hooper and Dannye Romine Powell

March 24 - Ken Meisel and Jeff Vande Zande

The April 28 event will celebrate national poetry month by featuring participants of the peer-driven poetry workshops.

Workshops and virtual readings are held between 7-8:45 p.m.

Those interested in joining should email cwpoetrycircle@gmail.com. Links to the Zoom rooms are sent out the day of the event, according to the Crazy Wisdom Poetry Circle blog.

Find the Crazy Wisdom calendar here.

Need to buy some books? The store’s first floor, located at 114 S. Main St., is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.