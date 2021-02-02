Ann Arbor Senior Center to host drive-thru Valentine’s Day event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Valentine’s Day isn’t just for the young.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, Ann Arbor Senior Center will host a drive-thru Valentine’s Day event for older community members.

From noon to 1 p.m., center staff will give away coffee, doughnuts, valentines and goodie bags to seniors who drive to the center.

Participants are encouraged to wear festive outfits and stay in their cars as staff bring items out, according to a newsletter from the City of Ann Arbor.

Sister events will also take place in Ann Arbor at Brookdale Memory Care at 750 W. Eisenhower Pkwy, and Brookdale Assisted Living and Memory Care at 2190 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. Another simultaneous event will be held at Brookdale Independent Living at 833 E. Grand River Ave in Brighton.

Ann Arbor Senior Center is at 1320 Baldwin Ave.

For more information, community members can call 734.794.6250 or visit www.a2gov.org/senior.