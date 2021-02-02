U-M to begin offering free COVID testing to Ann Arbor residents living near campus

In this June 23, 2020 photo provided by UC Berkeley, a student provides saliva for an experimental COVID-19 coronavirus test for asymptomatic people. Scientists at the university are collecting samples from volunteers in hopes of finding asymptomatic people to stop them from unknowingly spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Irene Yi/UC Berkeley via AP)

ANN ARBOR – As part of an effort to gauge the number of COVID-19 cases on campus, the University of Michigan will be rolling out free community testing for asymptomatic individuals, and for the first time, the testing will be available to Ann Arbor residents who live near campus.

The move comes as 11 off-campus residences were ordered to quarantine due to positive cases or recent in-person gatherings. University officials have confirmed that some outbreaks of the virus on campus include the new, highly contagious COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant.

All students -- undergraduate, graduate and professional -- living on and off-campus are currently asked to stay-in-place until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The free, saliva-based testing will be offered to U-M students, faculty, staff and Ann Arbor residents near campus on the following days and times:

Information on U-M's community testing program from Feb. 3-28, 2021. (University of Michigan)

Test results will be texted and/or emailed within 72 hours from collection by LynxDx, a U-M spinoff based in Ann Arbor that is now one of the leading COVID testing labs in the state of Michigan.

For more information on the U-M COVID-19 Community Sampling and Tracking Program, click here.

