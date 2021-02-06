‘Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk’: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office cautions Super Bowl fans before big game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is reminding football fans and community members of the dangers of drunk driving.

With the Super Bowl happening on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office has released tips for staying safe before, during and after the big game on Friday.

“Whether you are hosting a virtual watch party, attending a socially distanced small gathering, or heading to a restaurant or bar, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up to remind football fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk,” said a release.

Whether you are hosting a virtual watch party, attending a socially distanced small gathering, or heading to a... Posted by Washtenaw Sheriff on Friday, February 5, 2021

Here are their tips for preventing drunk driving:

FOR HOSTS

Offer plenty of food and non-alcoholic options to attendees and monitor your guests.

Remind guests to have a designated driver before the event and to pace themselves, eat food and drink water.

Set the tone that none of your attendees should get behind the wheel while under the influence.

Take away the car keys of those who may try to drink and drive.

Do not serve those under 21-years-old. Not only is underage drinking illegal, but those who serve minors alcohol can also be held liable for damages done by the minors and could face jail time.

Include hand sanitizer and disposable masks.

FOR PARTICIPANTS

Create a safety plan before leaving home.

Designate a non-drinking driver.

Ask for a ride, call a taxi or use a ride-sharing service instead of getting in the driver’s seat.

FOR DESIGNATED DRIVERS

As the night’s MVP, don’t drink alcohol but enjoy food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Protect others by taking their keys if they may drive under the influence.

Encourage other designated drivers with the social media hashtag #DesignatedDriver.

Related: Officials plead: Don’t let Super Bowl become superspreader

Ad

Community members that spot drivers under the influence of substances should call 9-1-1, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Signs that a driver is impaired include making wide turns; driving on the wrong side of the road; swerving, drifting or weaving; straddling the middle line, responding slowly to traffic signals or driving at very slow speeds; breaking abruptly or stopping without a cause; driving with headlines off after dark.

The WCSO release notes that in 2019, 10,142 people were killed in drunk driving crashes.

Those who drive while impaired can lose their license and vehicle; face jail time; and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, pay fines, lose wages and experience high insurance rates.

Find the full release here.