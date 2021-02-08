Ann Arbor’s 24th Cheesecakerie helps craft pastry stout for ‘Support Black Businesses Beer Series’

ANN ARBOR – Locally-owned 24th Cheesecakerie with locations in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti is known for its delectable sweet creations, and for a limited time, it’s branching out into a new flavor space: beer.

Co-owner of 24th CC, Sean Brezzell, recently collaborated with Five Shores Brewing and beer blogger Siren of Stout to craft a pastry stout as part of its “Support Black Businesses Beer Series.” The February beer is the first in the series, which coincides with Black History Month.

Siren of Stout’s Barb Barker and Five Shores brewmaster Oliver Roberts developed the beer recipe that features 24th CC’s sweet potato pies. Barker and Roberts purchased 20 pies to go into the mash.

24th Cheesecakerie's sweet potato pies go into the mash to create a pastry stout with Five Shores Brewing and Siren of Stout. (Barb Barker)

“The 24th Cheesecakerie is a third generation business and they make stellar cakes and pies,” Barker wrote A4 via email.

“Black businesses need support all year long. There are so many smaller businesses that people haven’t heard about so they, of course, don’t patronize them and we will focus on all the ones we can collaborate with, with each beer release.”

To help promote Brezzell’s brand, the 24th CC logo will appear on every can of the special release beer, which will include a QR code that details the series’ mission and charity proceeds for each sale.