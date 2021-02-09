South Main Street in Ann Arbor to close Thursday for crane work

ANN ARBOR – The city will be closing both directions of South Main Street between East William Street and Packard Street on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to facilitate crane work.

Detours will be in place to redirect traffic in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

The city has posted this detour map so drivers are aware of what to expect.

The closure will only affect a one-block stretch of road, but with Main Street being a major thoroughfare, the detours may slightly slow your commute.

Access will be maintained for local businesses at all times during the construction work while pedestrians will also be detoured along the same route as vehicles.

Emergency vehicles are also advised to take the posted detour below: