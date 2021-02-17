Documentary on Black male experiences in Washtenaw County premieres virtually on Sunday

ANN ARBOR – A new documentary by Washtenaw My Brother’s Keeper will premiere virtually on Sunday through a screening hosted by the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation at 4 p.m.

Anyone can register for the free event here.

Directed by Fred Culpepper, the film documents the experience of Black men in Washtenaw County, from hopes to conflicts to thoughts and worries. The documentary is accompanied by a full-length album titled “Formula 734″ which was released on July 30, 2020.

Viewers will get a rare glimpse of openness and vulnerability -- and an open space where young Black men speak freely about their views and experiences, and share with mentors and peers in the community.

Reminder that Washtenaw My Brother's Keeper (WMBK) documentary premieres this Sunday virtually at AAACF! Make sure to... Posted by Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Originally planned as a documentary project, the film documents the creation of the accompanying musical album and highlights the stories of the men involved in making it.

Established in 1963, AAACF distributes millions of dollars annually in scholarships, grants and investments. The foundation, dedicated to improving the lives of Washtenaw County residents, manages more than $170 million in charitable assets.

The partnership with WMBK has helped to guide AAACF’s EmpowerMENt Fund, which focuses on educational success and the uplifting of young Black men in Washtenaw County.

WMBK is the local chapter of the Obama administration’s My Brother’s Keeper -- a national movement launched in 2014 to help carve pathways of success for young men of color around the country.