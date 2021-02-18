Michigan Medicine pauses first-dose COVID vaccine appointments for second week due to low supply

Individuals are seen being monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Michigan Stadium on Dec. 31, 2020.

ANN ARBOR – For the second straight week, Michigan Medicine has announced it can only provide COVID-19 vaccine appointments to those receiving their second shot due to a limited vaccine supply.

Only those who received their first dose through Michigan Medicine are able to receive their second dose at the health system’s vaccine clinics.

Those who previously received an invitation to make an appointment for their first dose are reminded that the invitation remains open. Michigan Medicine asks those waiting for their first dose to check back next week to see if new appointments are available.

“For the past several weeks, hospitals statewide have received significantly less supply than what has been requested,” read a Michigan Medicine letter to patients on Thursday. “In the coming weeks, it is expected that there may be further reductions in the amount of vaccine supply sent to hospitals.

“In addition, the federal government is working directly with national pharmacy chains and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to vaccination through community-based retail pharmacies.”

Michigan Medicine is now urging individuals who meet the current eligibility for Phase 1A or 1B, including those who are age 65 and older, pursue vaccination opportunities with their local health departments and pharmacies.

For those who need help finding vaccine availability in their community, VaccineMI.com is a volunteer effort that aims to provide Michiganders with up-to-date information on when and where to get vaccinated.

The Washtenaw County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine page also has updated information and a vaccine request form for those who are eligible.