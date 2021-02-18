Registration for Ann Arbor Art Center summer camps opens Wednesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Have a young artist in the family?

Registration for in-person summer camps at Ann Arbor Art Center will open on Wednesday, February 24.

Five-day summer camps will take place from July 12 to August 27.

This year, children ages 5-15 will be able to take part in Creativity Camps designed to present fun and challenging activities involving different art mediums, traditional instruction and play. Campers will be put into groups based on age.

Summer Clay Camps are intended for pre-teen artists ages 9-12, and will include curriculum involving teaching pottery skills and exploring design, sculpture and expression.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, camps will be limited to 10 people, including art center staff and camp volunteers, according to the art center’s camp website.

Creativity Camps and Clay Camps will cost $405 and $425 respectively, per camper per week.

Ad

Those in need of scholarships should contact Ann Arbor Art Center education coordinator Chelsea O’Hayer by sending an email to cohayer@annarborartcenter.org.

While at the camps, attendees and staff will wear face coverings, follow social distancing guidelines, and will sanitize and wash their hands regularly.

Unlike previous years, both pre- and post-camp care will not be available. Campers will be to be dropped off at the art center between 8:30-9 a.m. and then picked up between 4:15-4:30 p.m.

A full list of COVID policies and program updates will be released to the parents of campers on June 1 as the situation evolves, according to Ann Arbor Art Center.

Take a sneak peek at the summer camps here.

Here’s when each camp will run: