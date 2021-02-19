Artist applications open for 2021 Ann Arbor Street Art Fair

Attendees view art made by Nicario Jimenez at his booth at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Fair)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Artists far and wide can now apply to be a part of The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original.

Held in July, the art fair has been operating since 1960 and joined every year by Tree Town’s three other art fairs during what is collectively known as Ann Arbor Art Fair.

This year, artists can apply to display and sell their original art at AASAF, which will run from Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18.

The fair draws large crowds to downtown Ann Arbor each summer, along with the concurrent art fairs. In 2015, it was named a top art fair by a USA TODAY Reader’s Poll.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on March 3, according to the application page.

Various types of fine art and crafts are selected every year for the juried art fair, including mixed media, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking, digital art and photography.

Applications cost $40 and must include five photos: Four of an artist’s artwork and one that gives jurors an idea of how it would be displayed in a booth. Applicants will then be selected by a five-person jury and invited to participate through email by March 22.

Jurors will judge applications virtually this year instead of through in-person panels.

During the first day of AASAF, jurors will award Excellence Awards and cash prizes to certain artists, who are then invited to return the following year. Details on the awards for the 2021 season have not been released.

Potential applicants can find out more about applying here.

Every year about 130 artists are selected out of an average of 500 applications, says the application page.

In 2021, about 123 artists will be invited to return to the fair after the 2020 in-person fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 50-90 new artists will be invited.

Booths at the fair will along North University Avenue, East Washington Street and Ingalls Mall. Each will cost $650 or $800, depending on the type of booth setup. Should the in-person fair be canceled, booth fees will be returned to artists.

Learn more about The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original here.