You can now enjoy free U-M planetarium shows from your living room

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
,
University of Michigan
,
U-M
,
University of Michigan Museum of Natural History
,
Ann Arbor Events
,
Virtual Event
,
Free
,
Planetarium
,
Planetarium Show
,
Family
,
Education
,
Stars
,
Solar System
,
Space
,
Galaxy
The Milky Way galaxy. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – Its perhaps one of the silver linings of so much isolation -- fun events streaming straight into your home.

The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is now offering free virtual planetarium programs for the whole family.

Starting on Thursday, go to the edge of the solar system, learn about planets and constellations with this fun, educational event.

To register, click here.

Virtual planetarium show schedule (Thursdays at 4 p.m.):

  • Feb. 25
  • March 4
  • March 11
  • March 18
  • March 25

More dates may be added in the future.

