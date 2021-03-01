Island Drive bridge closed through April 30

Part of Island Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic while the bridge of Traver Creek is repaired as part of the city of Ann Arbor Bridge Capital Preventative Maintenance Repairs program.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, the Island Drive bridge going over Traver Creek closed for repairs.

Work on the bridge is anticipated to end on April 30 and includes replacing barrier railings, repairing cast-in-place concrete channel lining, installing two storm sewer inlets and placing a concrete wearing course on existing box beams, according to the project website.

Vehicle traffic will be interrupted during the closure, but access to the different residences along Nielsen Court and Island Drive Court will be maintained.

Community members trying to reach Island Drive will be detoured north on Maiden Lane, east on Nielsen Court, south on Island Drive Court and back to Island Drive. Those heading towards Maiden Lane along Island Drive will navigate the opposite route by going north on Island Drive Court and west on Nielsen Court.

Pedestrian traffic on the south side of Island Drive will follow the same detour, but community access to the pavilion in Island Drive Park will be maintained, according to a notice from the city of Ann Arbor.

The construction is the first of four anticipated closures included in the city of Ann Arbor Bridge Capital Preventative Maintenance Repairs program.

The program will impact the Island Drive bridge, the bridges over the Huron River at Maiden Lane and Fuller Road, and the Broadway bridges over Depot Street, the Wolverine Line, and the Huron River.

These closures will happen periodically through September.

Learn more about the bridge repair project here.