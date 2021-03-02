Annual U-M Depression on College Campuses Conference goes virtual

A man looks at a book in a library.

ANN ARBOR – This year’s Depression on College Campuses Conference at the University of Michigan will take place virtually on March 9 and 10.

With the theme Addressing the Dual Pandemic: The Impact of COVID-19 and Racial Injustice on College Student Mental Health, the event focused on mental health on college campuses aims to highlight challenges students currently face.

These include increasing emotional and physical stressors like anxiety, loneliness, depression and trauma and the challenges posed to colleges and universities to meet the emotional, health and safety needs of black, indigenous and students of color who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The conference will present new research findings, programs and policies that focus on the mental health of college students in the context of current event.

The two-day event is free for students and $75 for non-students.

To see the full lineup of speakers, click here.

Each year, attendees consist of a diverse group, including students, psychiatrists and psychologists, parents, academic advisors, counselors, health educators and more.

Certified or Master Certified Health Education Specialists can receive up to 8.5 Category I contact education hours for attending the event.

For more information, visit www.members.depressioncenter.org/docc.