City of Ann Arbor seeks public input on 2021 Healthy Streets program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members can now share their thoughts on the city of Ann Arbor’s Healthy Street program.

The city is collecting community input through a public survey on which streets should and should not be included in the 2021 program.

Implemented in April 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the program closed sections of select streets around Tree Town to help residents remain safe and physically distanced while walking and cycling.

For 2021, the program may include repurposing vehicle lanes on select major roads as well as signage and barricades at neighborhood street entrances to discourage drivers from using neighborhoods as shortcuts to avoid closures.

For the survey, community members can tell the city which streets to include (or not) by dropping pins on an interactive map. Dashed lines on the map indicate proposed streets, including sections of West Washington Street and North Fourth Avenue, a length of South Main Street and a small portion of Packard Street.

The survey will be available through April 2 and can be found here.

Public input and factors such as cost, safety, jurisdiction and feasibility will be considered by the city decision-makers, according to the Healthy Street website.

Learn more about the program at www.a2gov.org/healthystreets.