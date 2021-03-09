Bridge construction to impact Ann Arbor traffic through July

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, downtown Ann Arbor drivers will experience longer commutes as traffic over Broadway Bridge is reduced to one lane in either direction.

Lanes will be closed between Swift Street and East Summit Avenue for preventative maintenance repairs to the bridge over Depot Street, the Huron River and the Wolverine Line railroad tracks.

Access to the Amtrak long-term parking lot located on the east side of the railroad tracks will be maintained. Those headed to the train station will still be able to cross the bridge from the long-term parking lot during the work, said a notice from the city.

Signage will direct other pedestrian traffic along Broadway to use the opposite side of the street so that the repairs can continue.

Construction is anticipated to last until July 20.

As part of the city’s 2020 Bridge Capital Preventative Maintenance Repair project, work on the bridge will include repairing loose and damaged anchor bolts; patching parts of the barrier wall and sidewalks, installing an epoxy-based sealer to the bridge deck and adding an anti-slip coating to expansion joint cover plates.

Learn more about the project here.

