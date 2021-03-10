Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater to launch series of films centered around women’s stories Friday

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Theater has partnered with Toyota to add a Diversity Film Series kicking off this month in its Virtual Movie Palace.

“Through film and storytelling, we hope to stimulate thoughtful and deeper conversations around race, gender, equity, inclusion, and social justice, among many other issues,” the Michigan Theater said in a release.

One way to engage with these issues is by holding post-film discussions with thought leaders and filmmakers in Washtenaw County and beyond.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the series will start with four films centered around women’s stories during the month of March.

The series hopes to highlight the impact female voices have had -- and continue to have -- on workers’ rights, political activism, workforce gender equity and empowering art.

Tickets

Individual ticket: $12 ($10 for members, free for Gold Members)

4-Film Package (available through March 31): $40 ($32 for members, free for Gold Members)

Tickets will be available starting on Friday. To purchase, click here.

Below are the four feature films in the series, with synopses by the Michigan Theater.

“Made in Bangladesh”

A story of the women who make our jeans and t-shirts, told as a moving, suspenseful tale not simply of exploitation, but also of empowerment.

The film opens virtually on March 12.

“Martha: A Picture Story”

Meet New York’s legendary-yet-unlikely street art photographer who influenced a whole generation of graffiti artists – and at the age of 75, is still capturing beauty on the fringes, with verve.

The film opens virtually on March 12.

“Mama Africa”

A portrait of world-famous South African singer Miriam Makeba, who spent half a century traveling the world spreading her political message to fight racism, poverty, and promote justice and peace.

The film opens virtually on March 19.

“Her Name is Chef”

Hear the stories of six amazingly talented female chefs, who are cutting through the clichés of the kitchen and changing the restaurant industry culture.

The film opens virtually on March 26.