Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation summer camp registration begins Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, the city of Ann Arbor will open registration for summer day camps at Argo and Gallup canoe liveries, Buhr Park Pool and Huron Hills Golf Course.

Camps will begin in June and are hosted by Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation.

To keep campers safe, each state-licensed camp will abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, governmental recommendations and regulations, according to an email sent out on Friday by the city of Ann Arbor.

“Staff are working with the State of Michigan and Washtenaw County to best understand the regulations and how to offer and implement safe and engaging camp experiences,” the email says.

Registration opens at 12 a.m. on Monday.

Parents are encouraged to update their online CivicRec accounts before Monday so as to streamline the registration process.

Learn more about the camps here or register at a2gov.org/parksregister

Ready for camp? Here are the details:

Buhr Park Pool Camp

Up to 70 campers will be able to register for five-day sessions between June 14 to September 3

The last two camp sessions are contingent upon Ann Arbor Public School school year start days, according to Parks & Rec.

Campers will be put into small groups and will remain with the group and same staff members during their sessions. They are required to wear masks unless in the pool. Before 2:30 p.m., only campers will be able to use the pool, which has new UV filters installed for sanitation reasons.

Camp hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Camp fees: Residents $210; nonresident $255.

Buhr Park Pool is at 2751 Packard Road.

Gallup River Camp

Campers interested in boating and fishing will be able to experience Ann Arbor waterways through five-day sessions scheduled between June 14 to August 27.

Reduced capacity camps will take place in areas near the Gallup Park livery. Campers will be required to wear masks at all times except when in boats, according to Parks & Rec.

This camp is designed for young community members who have completed second to fifth grade.

Camp hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Camp fees: Resident $282; nonresident $342

Gallup Park Livery is at 3000 Fuller Road.

Argo River Camp

Teenage community members can spend the day exploring parts of the Huron River. Activities will include kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddleboarding, tubing, fishing, geocaching and disc golfing in the areas adjacent to the Argo livery.

Reduced capacity camps will run from June 14 to August 20, and are designed for campers who have completed grades six to eight.

A “Just for Girls” session of the camp will be held between July 12-16.

Camp hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camp fees: Resident $260; nonresident $320

Argo River Livery is at 1055 Longshore Drive.

Huron Hills Golf Course

Young golfers from age 8 to 15-years-old can take part in two-week junior golf camps at the Huron Hills Golf Course. Beginner and intermediate junior golfers will learn the fundamentals of golf and sportsmanship, according to Parks & Rec.

Camp sessions will run from June 12 to September 2. Parks & Rec will host three two-hour sessions each camp day.

Campers will receive a golf program t-shirt, a Miles of Golf range card, one free round of golf at Huron Hills and a discount coupon at the golf course pro shop as part of their camp. They must also wear a mask for the duration of the camp.

Camp hours: Monday-Thursday, 8-10 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 1-3 p.m.

Camp fees: $160 per two-week session

Huron Hills Golf Course is at 3465 E. Huron River Dr.