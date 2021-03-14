Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners create new positions for Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Washtenaw County is looking to fill three new positions in the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The positions include a program coordinator, a designated prosecutor for the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion / Deflection (LEADD) Initiative and a director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Each was created through approved resolutions during a Board of Commissioners March meeting.

“As a Board, we are committed to supporting efforts to increase the fairness and effectiveness of the criminal justice system in Washtenaw County,” said Sue Shink, Chair of the Board of Commissioners and Commissioner for District 2, in a release.

“Our community has made it clear that this is a priority, and we are extremely thankful to have partners in the Sheriff and Prosecutor leading this critical work.”

Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The executive-level position will lead efforts at the Sheriff’s Office to create a culture of equity and inclusion, officials said.

Ad

Responsibilities for the full-time role include cultivating more community engagement, enhancing collaborative partnerships, promoting equitable practices and increasing the diversity of WCSO staff at all levels.

“The Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will build on the racial equity work already being done by the county,” said Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton in a release. “We are excited to have the Board’s support in continuing to serve our community as justly as possible.”

This position is funded in part by the Washtenaw County Public Safety and Mental Health Preservation Millage that passed in November of 2017, said the release.

Learn more and apply here.

Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion / Deflection Prosecutor

Within the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, this role will oversee all cases that have been diverted through the LEADD program, track program participant progress and ensure participant needs are addressed.

Ad

Other responsibilities include coordinating with problem-solving courts, preparing trial-related materials, advising law enforcement officers, participating in negotiations and interviewing victims of crimes, witnesses and law enforcement.

Find more about the role here.

Program Coordinator

Working in the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the program coordinator is responsible for daily operations of the LEADD program, including coordinating with community partners to design, implement, and sustain program activities.

The role will coordinate and support stakeholder consensus, develop internal and external communications and facilitate conversations about challenging topics.

Interested? Find additional information here.

Ad

Such an important role for our county. People are always talking about changing the system. Here's a job where you can be in charge of doing just that. Pass the word. #LEAD https://t.co/iaDHQHDdSG pic.twitter.com/ipVsCGF24q — Washtenaw Co Sheriff (@WSheriff) March 12, 2021

“We believe this has the opportunity to be a truly transformative program for addressing behavioral health and addiction in our county,” said Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit in a release.

“The criminal legal system is often not the best place to address these issues, so we’re happy to be a part of a program that recognizes that fact and is trying to do something about it.”

Both the LEADD prosecutor and program coordinator will further goal the LEADD Initiative, which aims to increase the number of individuals receiving services from community-based providers while decreasing contact with the criminal justice system, officials said.

The community-based, pre-booking diversion initiative program provides an alternative to arrest or citation to individuals with behavioral health or substance use issues.

Both LEADD positions are fully funded by a grant from Vital Strategies.

Ad

Related: