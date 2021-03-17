Ann Arbor Police Department seeks applicants for police chaplains program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Those looking to help the community through faith can now volunteer as a police chaplain with the Ann Arbor Police Department.

“The police chaplaincy program creates a partnership with various faith-based leaders in the community to assist police in providing a higher quality of service to the residents of Ann Arbor, as well as address a growing need for emotional and spiritual care for law enforcement officers,” said AAPD community engagement officer Doug Martelle in a release.

Chaplains will ride along with AAPD officers during patrol shifts to offer support to both community members and officers. That support includes giving advice or referrals, providing comfort during death notifications, offering prayer at ceremonies or special events and attending community events with AAPD personnel.

The program’s goal is to have clergy and faith leaders work with the police to provide more comprehensive responses during crisis or non-crisis incidents, officials said. These could range from counseling individuals contemplating suicide or assisting those with a loved one who has killed themselves, answering religious/spiritual questions, and providing encouragement for AAPD personnel and families.

Ad

Program participants are expected to volunteer for at least 12 hours per month, which could include a variety of activities including ride-a-longs, meeting with officers at the station and having on-call availability. They will also go through mandatory departmental training and orientation, officials said.

Applicants of all faiths are encouraged to apply.

Find more information, application materials and a background questionnaire here.

Those with questions should contact AAPD Officer Martelle at 734-794-6900 ext. 49438, or by sending an email to PoliceChaplain@a2gov.org.