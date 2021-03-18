Just Between Friends consignment sale returns to Ann Arbor this spring

ANN ARBOR – The Just Between Friends Spring Sale will return to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds April 29 through May 2.

The semiannual consignment sale allows parents to buy and sell a wide variety of baby, kids and maternity items at discounts of 50-90 percent off retail value.

Though free passes are available for the final days of the sale, presale passes allow shoppers the first look at all the items and -- speaking from experience -- they go quickly.

To purchase presale tickets, click here.

The annual event was cut short last spring after the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan.

Watch our segment ahead of last year’s event on Live in the D with sisters and event co-founders Anne Seyferth and Sarah Garot:

Garot and Seyferth held a successful event in September with new safety protocols in place in order to observe proper social distancing and sanitizing during the pandemic.

Ad

From sanitizing shopping bags and rolling racks to limiting items for sellers and creating bigger, one-way aisles, the duo completely shifted the layout of the event.

“One thing we are trying to share with everyone is we need them to do their part in mask wearing and maintaining social distancing and not coming if they feel sick,” Seyferth told A4 in September.

“This is a whole community effort in order to have a safe sale. For our helpers, we’re doing all the safety protocols, which include temperature checks and waivers.”

See the spring sale schedule below:

JBF Spring 2021 sale schedule (JBF Ann Arbor)

The organizers say limited capacity at the event may lead to outdoor waits.

Masks are required inside the building.

Here’s a list of FAQs on JBF Ann Arbor’s website:

Has anything changed due to COVID?

Yes, we have adapted our procedures to ensure we provide a shopping experience that is safe, spacious, and sanitized. You can read our full COVID Safety Plan below.

Ad

Is there an age limit to enter the sale?

No children or strollers at the presale; infants worn in a front carrier are allowed. If at all possible, please leave children at home during other shopping days due to capacity limits.

What forms of payment do you accept?

We accept cash and most major credit and debit cards.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, you can show us your ticket on your phone.

What is the refund policy?

No ticket refunds (unless Covid-19 forces us to cancel / reschedule). Also, all merchandise purchased at the sale is final, no returns or exchanges.

How can I get information about selling at the Just Between Friends sale?

Visit annarbor.jbfsale.com for information on selling and complete sale schedule!