Section of Jefferson Street in Ann Arbor closed through April 9

ANN ARBOR – Jefferson Street from Ashley Street to First Street closed Monday morning to through traffic for road construction that is expected to last until 5 p.m. on April 9.

According to the city, cars traveling westbound on Jefferson Street will be detoured north on Ashley Street, east on William Street, and south on First Street.

Cars traveling eastbound will be detoured south on First Street, east on Madison Street, and north on Ashley.

Property owners on Jefferson located in the work zone will be able to access the road throughout the project.

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained by the contractor during the project, but some detours may be implemented depending on project developments.

Emergency vehicles should follow the detour routes.

For more information and updates, check the city’s road and lane closure site.