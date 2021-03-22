TheRide to host public meetings on new transportation proposal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) will host the first of several virtual meetings to talk to the public about its new service plan.

Starting in August, the plan will affect all of TheRide’s bus routes as well as its A-Ride, GoldRide, FlexRide and Night/Holiday services. Changes presented by the proposal include reinstating some routes, adding select weekend services, revising routes to serve different areas and eliminating route variations.

Meetings for public feedback will be held this week at noon on Monday and Wednesday, and at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Additional meetings will be at 6 p.m. on March 30, noon on March 31 and at 6 p.m. on April 1.

Public input will be accepted through April 2.

Community members can submit their feedback in five ways:

During a virtual meeting

Through this form on TheRide website

Calling TheRide at 734-794-1882

Sending an email to Planning@TheRide.org with “Service Recovery Proposal” as the subject

Sending mail to TheRide’s office at 2700 S. Industrial Highway

TheRide said it will review community input and make revisions, then present the final plan to the public in June.

Access links to each virtual meeting and learn more about the proposed service changes here.

Ad

Read: TheRide, Washtenaw County partner to provide shuttles to mass COVID vaccination site

TheRide has established the following safety measures on its buses to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19:

Customers are required to wear a face mask

The driver is to be approached for emergencies only

Buses are cleaned with CDC recommended protocols

Social distancing is encouraged with signs posted at transit centers and in buses

Fewer passengers are allowed on each bus at any one time

Plastic barriers are added to separate drivers and riders

Sanitation supplies are provided to employees

Masks, gloves and face shields are also provided for drivers

Lost and Found collection has been temporarily suspended

Transit centers remain closed except for customer transactions, where applicable

For more information on routes and schedules, visit TheRide.org.