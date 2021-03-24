Ann Arbor’s Jim Brady’s restaurant reopens with new menus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Downtown Ann Arbor eatery Jim Brady’s reopened the doors to its Main Street location on Tuesday with new dishes, new cocktails and a revamped wine list.

Hungry eaters can now try 15 new menu items, including grilled mushroom pappardelle pasta, seasonal fish and a meatball sub made with Impossible plant-based meat, along with nine new cocktails.

The new dishes were designed by the eatery’s culinary team, headed by Executive Chefs Andre Fuentes from Jim Brady’s Royal Oak location and Executive Chef Reid Shipman from the Ann Arbor location, the restaurant said.

“We’re really excited to serve the new menu items, we’ve put a lot of time and thought into the dishes, with our customers’ tastes as a top priority,” said Tom Brady, the third generation to own and operate the restaurants.

“We’re eager to hear what our guests think, and are confident that they’ll each find a new favorite.”

Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor will be open from 4-10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 4-9 p.m. on Sundays.

The restaurant is said that it has spaced out tables and chairs within its dining areas for dine-in eaters.

Although both the Ann Arbor and Royal Oak locations are now open for dine-in service, the restaurant said it will continue to offer curbside pickup and takeout orders.

“At the end of the day, we’re here for our customers, making constant adjustments to better serve them throughout these unusual times,” said Brady.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to reopen our doors to our community,” he said. “We take the health of our community seriously and are taking every precaution to keep everyone safe.”

Earlier in March, the restaurant opened its Royal Oak location after renovations.

Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor is at 209 S. Main St.