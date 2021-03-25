Ann Arbor’s youngest students return to school buildings for hybrid learning

Preschoolers arrive to school in Ann Arbor on March 25, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools welcomed preschool- through kindergarten-aged students back into school buildings on Thursday as part of its hybrid learning plan for the remainder of the school year.

The district is starting with the youngest students and the students with the greatest needs, and will bring back older students in phases.

Here’s the timeline:

Stage 1: March 25

PK-12 students in self-contained classroom placements



Preschool students



Young fives students



Kindergarten students



Small groups - students grades 6-12



Stage 2: April 5

First and second grade students



Stage 3: April 12

Third, fourth and fifth grade students



Stage 4: Beginning April 12

Begin phased return of students grades 6-12



For those who opted for the hybrid model, in-person school will take place two days a week in cohorts, either on Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays in order to avoid large numbers of people in school buildings. Wednesdays are designated as asynchronous learning days.

Ann Arbor is one of the last districts in the state of Michigan to return to in-person learning after more than a year of virtual schooling.

According to a recent survey, 67.3 percent of K-12 students in Ann Arbor opted to return to a hybrid model while 24.5 percent opted to remain virtual; 8.2 percent did not respond.

In her March 10 update, AAPS Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift shared what hybrid learning will look like and the district’s next steps.

Many schools and the superintendent shared pictures and videos of students and teachers back in the classroom on Thursday morning.

See some of those moments below:

@A2_Carpenter We are excited to welcome all of our students to Hybrid Learning! Thank you @A2SchoolsSuper and the entire team for helping us get to this moment! @A2schools pic.twitter.com/SusKQbgoVn — Michael Johnson (@chieflearner06) March 25, 2021

Kinder Roomies & Zoomies all sharing together their responses to ‘I Wonder’ - such as ‘I wonder how balls bounce!’ @a2mitchell is such a HAPPY place today w/ Preschool, Y5 & Kinder joining for hybrid in-school learning! @A2schools #A2gether21 pic.twitter.com/F7pZXw7bQy — A2SchoolsSuper (@A2SchoolsSuper) March 25, 2021

.@A2PittsfieldSch Kinders singing & naming rhyming words - roomies & zoomies - as one learning community ALL #A2gether - Penguins are awesome! & our @A2schools Teachers & Staff & Leaders are #Amazing #AGreatDay pic.twitter.com/B3ajpmqJ1r — A2SchoolsSuper (@A2SchoolsSuper) March 25, 2021

@A2_Carpenter EVERY student has access to a FREE and nutritious breakfast! Thank you to our cafeteria workers! Look at that signage! @lnmargolis @A2SchoolsSuper @A2schools pic.twitter.com/0GsotIMEkZ — Michael Johnson (@chieflearner06) March 25, 2021

We all lined up with cheers and clapping to welcome our first bus arriving this morning🥰🥰🥰@A2KingPrincipal @A2schools pic.twitter.com/n0nfZbjlSw — Yeh, YuTing (@ttYehYuTing) March 25, 2021

Our amazing paraprofessionals were eagerly awaiting the arrival of our students who started today! We were so excited to see our TMS students! pic.twitter.com/0cF73atQQ5 — Tappan Middle School (@A2Tappan) March 25, 2021

Thank you Panda families! pic.twitter.com/fN575ReYbG — A2 Open School (@A2Open) March 25, 2021