Ann Arbor chefs join Michigan Theater to discuss culinary industry, answer questions Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – At 7 p.m. on Monday, Michigan Theater audiences can learn more about four inspiring Ann Arbor chefs.

As part of its Women’s Voices series presented by Toyota, Michigan Theater will begin virtual screenings of Her Name is Chef on Friday. The documentary explores the changing culture of the culinary industry through the stories of six female chefs.

In support of the screenings, chefs Abby Olitzky (Spencer), Allie Lyttle (LaLa’s), Eve Aronoff (Frita Batidos) and Ji Hye Kim (Miss Kim) will join audiences for a virtual Q&A session.

Attendees will be able to ask questions during the chat or submit questions in advance.

Register for the event here.

Ad

Her Name is Chef sheds light on changes in the culinary industry through the stories of powerhouses Elizabeth Falkner, Fatima Ali, Hillary Sterling, Esther Choi, Caroline Schiff and sisters Juliet and Justine Masters. Throughout the 98-minute documentary directed by Peter Ferriero, each chef shares their triumphs and how they broke barriers in a male-dominated industry with host, Chef Leia Gaccione.

Virtual screenings cost $12 to rent, $10 for Michigan Theater members and is free for gold members. If rented through the MTF AgileLink streaming platform, 50 percent of proceeds from the film benefit the independent Ann Arbor theater.

Learn more about the film screenings here.

Ad