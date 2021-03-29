Ann Arbor’s Literati Bookstore to host events with authors Neil Gaiman, Jenny Lawson in April

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Throughout April, fans of downtown Ann Arbor’s Literati Bookstore will be visited over Zoom by internationally-known authors, humorists and beloved food writers.

On April 8, the independent bookstore will welcome authors Jenny Lawson and Neil Gaiman. The following week on April 16, Literati will host New York Times bestselling author Jeff VanderMeer and author Kristen Roupenian.

Literati is also partnering with other indie booksellers across the United States to offer two virtual book launch events with cookbook authors Nigella Lawson and Ina Garten, author Morgan Jerkins, and comedian and writer Phoebe Robinson.

The book launches will be hosted by publisher HarperCollins through the virtual events platform Crowdcast.

All of the April events are scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

Here’s more on the events:

On April 6, New York Times bestselling author Morgan Jerkins will speak with 2 Dope Queens podcast co-creator Phoebe Robinson about Jerkins’ fiction debut, Caul Baby. The page-turning novel illuminates the search for familial connection and the power of tradition. Tickets cost $29 to $33 and can be found here.

On April 8, humorist Jenny Lawson will be joined by author, professor and Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR Neil Gaiman, in support of Lawson’s new book Broken (in the Best Possible Way). The book is an honest and humorous exploration of Lawson’s experimental treatment of transcranial magnetic stimulation for her depression. Tickets cost between $29 to $33. Find them here.

On April 16, science fiction writer Jeff VanderMeer will be joined in conversation by author Kristen Roupenian in support of VanderMeer’s anticipated novel, Hummingbird Salamander. Free access is available for the event but attendees can buy tickets that include a hardcover copy of the book with a signed bookplate and access to an exclusive website. Tickets cost between $28 and $32. Get them here.

On April 20, audiences can watch a pre-recorded conversation between cookbook authors Nigella Lawson and Ina Garten in support of Lawson’s anticipated cookbook Cook, Eat, Repeat. Attendees will be able to pre-submit questions for the conversation. Tickets cost $33 to $37. Find registration information and tickets here.

Ticket holders for each event through Literati and HarperCollins will receive a copy of the event-specific books as well as access to the virtual events. Books can either be picked up curbside at the downtown Ann Arbor bookstore or shipped to event attendee homes within the United States.

Although Literati’s physical store has been closed for over a year, its virtual At Home with Literati series has connected avid readers to over 250 of their favorite authors and personalities since April 2020.

Literati Bookstore is at 124 E. Washington St.